Pick up the Toro 24-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer for $167 + more Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Toro Flex-Force 24-inch 60V Electric Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $166.69 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s is a $33 savings from the regular going rate and the best we can find in new condition. Notable features here include an all-electric design that’s powered by a 2.5Ah battery. The total length of the blade works out to 24-inches with a 3/4-inch cut capacity that’s supported by hardened steel blades. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Wemo Smart Light Switches, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Plug-in Dimmer for $14.11 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $40 or more at other retailers like Home Depot with today’s deal deliver a new all-time low that’s $8 under our previous mention. Leviton’s Decora Smart Plug differs from other options on the market with dimmer functionality via the free smartphone app. Instead of just on or off, you’ll be able to dim lights and more. This model is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems, while the app delivers additional iOS functionality. Best of all? No need to use a hub, as this Wi-Fi-enabled device can be used by itself. Rated 4/5 stars.

Moston (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Motion-sensing LED Light for $15.59 Prime shipped with the code MOSTON20 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $26 list price, today’s lead deal is among the lowest that we’ve tracked for this specific LED light. Offering a built-in rechargeable battery, when the light starts to go dim, just plug it in and you’ll be ready to go in just a few hours. It also packs a motion sensor that only turns the light on when movement is detected. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.