Kasa Edison-style Smart LED Light Bulb $15 + more Green Deals

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Edison-style Smart LED Light Bulb for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Notable features here include compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa. You’ll receive an Edison-style LED bulb, which functions without a hub, and allows users to illuminate their space with various hues. Full app control also makes it easy to change up settings if your voice assistant isn’t handy. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Wemo Smart Light Switches

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches with HomeKit support for $54.99. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal is a $35 savings from the original price and down $15 or more off the regular going rate. Wemo Smart Light Switch delivers compatibility with HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling scheduling and voice control. Going for a 2-pack today is a great way to start a smart home centered around any modern virtual assistant. Automatic scheduling offers another level of control, which will also help cut down on any wasted energy costs that may occur if you find that your lights are frequently left on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

RunningSnail (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Emergency Crank Radio with Solar Panel for $18.95 Prime shipped when you use the code D97I5TCC at checkout. Down from its near-$40 going rate, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. Stormy season is upon us, and many on the east coast of the US are still without power from the recent hurricanes that have come through. Having an emergency radio with you is a great way to stay connected to updating alerts from your local radio stations. There’s a built-in solar panel to recharge it, and a crank for when the sun goes down. It offers multiple functions, including a LED flashlight, FM/AM/NOAA radio, and even a phone charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

