BLACK+DECKER Electric Edger/Trimmer $59 + more Green Deals

Amazon offers the BLACK+DECKER Electric Corded Mower, Trimmer, and Edger for $59 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we can currently find. This all-in-one landscaping tool has a 6.5A electric motor that powers a trimmer, edger, and mower. It’s a perfect companion for cleaning up those hard to reach areas that a traditional mower struggles to catch. It has an automatic feed system, so you don’t have to constantly bump the line during use. Over 1,300 Amazon customers have left a collective 4.2/5 star rating.

Head below for more deals on smart plugs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $17, today’s offer saves you 41%, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug expands your Alexa or Assistant smart plug with the ability to control lamps and other appliances with your voice. You’ll enjoy a standalone design that pairs with your setup over Wi-Fi and delivers scheduling, automation with other Kasa accessories, and more via the companion smartphone app. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22% and matches the second-best we’ve tracked this year. Included alongside the Hue bridge you’ll get three Color Ambiance LED bulbs as well as one of the brand’s dimmer switches. The entire package works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, making this a notable way to kickstart your preferred smart home system. Over 670 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.