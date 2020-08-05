Get two Meross HomeKit Smart Plugs for $17.50, more in today’s Green Deals

Meross Direct via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its HomeKit Smart Plugs for $17.50 Prime shipped when promo code MKVB26VJ is applied and the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 for this bundle. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on solar lights, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 30 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $22.79 Prime shipped with the code LXQ86YYR at checkout. Down from its $43 going rate, today’s deal saves you around 47% and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen recently. If you’re wanting to add a bit of flair to your outdoor space, this is a great way to do it. Each one is powered by nothing more than the sun and can run all night, as long as it gets ample light during the day. They’re IP67 waterproof and you can adjust between a cool- and warm-toned light. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. Originally $50, today’s deal is half-off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. With HomeKit control and built-in energy monitoring, this smart plug serves a great companion for Siri-focused setups. You’ll be able to track how much energy is being pulled, whether a lamp, coffee maker, or just about anything on a standard outlet. Automated schedules also bring another level of savings, which can be particularly handy at times like the holidays when the Christmas lights are up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

