RYOBI’s 30-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower is $1,999, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999. That’s down $400 from the regular going rate and the second discount we’ve tracked to date. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less.

Macy’s is now offering the Goodful by AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $190, today’s deal is as much as 57% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous deal price with similar 6-plant AeroGardens selling in the $140 range at Amazon right now. Including everything you need to grow your own herbs and veggies indoors, it has an LED grow light and a handy water reminder system in place as well. The included 6-pod seed kit will have you growing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil with ease, along with an included bottle of Miracle-Gro plant food to keep everyone healthy. Rated 4+ stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off CRAFTSMAN tools and outdoor power gear. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings.

