Tesla wins massive Megapack project for Switch’s datacenter

Tesla has been selected as the battery supplier for a massive new solar and energy storage project for Switch’s datacenter in Nevada.

Switch is a neighbor of Tesla’s Gigafactory Nevada where the company produces their stationary energy storage products, like the Powerwall, Powerpack, and Megapack.

Therefore, it’s not too surprising that the data infrastructure giant turned to Tesla when it was time to build a ton of new solar and energy storage capacity for its operations in Nevada.

The company announced today that they are breaking ground on three new projects totaling 555 MW of solar power and 800 MWh of battery storage.

They confirmed the suppliers for the project. First Solar will supply the solar panels and Tesla will supply Megapacks for the energy storage capacity, which is going to be managed by conEdison.

Mark Noyes, President and CEO of conEdison Clean Energy Businesses, commented on the announcement:

“We are pleased to play a significant role in this groundbreaking initiative. The innovative partnership between all parties involved will continue to drive the sustainability agenda for Switch and the State of Nevada.”

Adam Kramer, Switch EVP of Strategy, added:

“With today’s announcement Rob Roy’s Gigawatt Nevada now has four solar with battery storage projects in the state creating nearly 1 gigawatt of energy solutions. This project also ensures Switch’s power costs will remain in the 5 cent a KWh range and Switch clients will continue to enjoy low-cost, 100% renewable power for decades to come.”

The project is one of the biggest of its size and one the largest order of Tesla Megapacks to date.

According to Tesla, a single Megapack has up to 3 MWh of storage capacity and a 1.5 MW inverter.

Tesla is starting to have some success with the Megapack, which has been selected for several major energy storage projects, like this one.

Last month, Tesla secured a 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system in California.

The company also has several GWh-size projects in different stages of development.

Recently, we also reported on Tesla deploying a new Megapack project underpinned by the ‘cutting-edge Autobidder AI’ energy trading platform.

