The Kobalt 80V Electric Leaf Blower is $198, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 80V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $197.90. Regularly $229, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Forget about the gas and oil routine this time around and go for Kobalt’s 80V electric blower. Features 75-minutes of runtime on a single charge, giving you plenty of opportunities to tackle unruly leaves and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Sun Joe electric chainsaws, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 14-inch 9A Electric Chain Saw for $34.99 shipped. Down from its $80 list price at Tractor Supply, this is among the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for a way to cut down some trees in your yard, but are wanting to do it without burning oil and gas, this is a great option. It offers a 14-inch blade and 9A of power to bring down trees with ease. That gives you enough oomph to take down most trees, without having to buy extra gas or oil to use in the yard. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Rally Electric Folding Scooter for $159.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low. This scooter has a fully foldable design and built-in suspension for a smooth ride. The LCD display showcases your speed and range, where you can track how much of your 7-mile charge is left and how close to the 12MPH maximum speed you’re riding. Whether you’re looking to pick one of these up for a teen or yourself, the Hover-1 Rally offers support for riders of up to 264-pounds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

