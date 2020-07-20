Add wireless smartphone charging to your Model 3 for $28, more in today’s Green Deals

TapTes Direct via Amazon offers its Model 3 Wireless Qi Charger for $27.99 shipped when promo code KYDZWSMA is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $40. Today’s deal is a 20% price drop from our previous mention. At $32, this is a much less-pricier alternative to similar … products on the market today. You’ll receive a wireless charger designed for two phones that will fit perfectly in your Model 3’s dash. Supports up to 10W charging on each side. I love having a wireless charger in my Model 3, it makes it so much easier to power up devices without fumbling around for a cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart plugs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot offers a selection of Meross HomeKit accessories from $17.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick today is a 3-pack of HomeKit Smart Plug Minis at $24.99. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $35 or more with Amazon currently charging $25 for a 2-pack. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $24.29 shipped. Normally you’d pay $30, with today’s offer saving you 20% and marking the second-best price to date. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and other platforms. If you’ll be spending any time on your patio this summer, bringing this accessory into the mix will let you expand your smart home to control outdoor lights and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

