Score Kobalt’s 80V electric string trimmer and blower combo kit for $159, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 2-piece 80V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit at $159. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 but trends around $200. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. This bundle includes everything you need to tidy up outdoor spaces this summer. Both sport a cordless design and it ships with a 80V battery for power, along with a wall charger. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Razor Electric Crazy Cart XL for $549 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been looking for a way to liven up 2020, Razor’s “Ultimate Drifting Machine” is ready to come to your rescue. It’s powered by a 36V rechargeable battery and can propel you at up to 14MPH speeds. Razor’s patented drift system lets drivers easily control spins, cornering, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor for $34.97 shipped. Also available at Home Depot for the same price. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and marks a rare opportunity to score the brand’s official motion sensor at a discount. Perfect for adding some extra automation into your setup, this accessory can detect motion and in turn, have the lights come on when someone enters the room. There’s also integrated light intensity and temperature sensors, as well. Paired with the required Hue bridge, it’ll work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

