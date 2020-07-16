Get four solar outdoor lights for $22, more in today’s Green Deals

NeloodonyDirect-US via Amazon offers a 4-pack of 28 LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $22.19 Prime shipped when code FDZCTOEP is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $35 or more price tag. This 4-pack of solar outdoor lights will illuminate your space without having to lean on batteries. You’ll be able to count on up to 8-hours of battery life with a single charge. It’s also IP65 waterproof, so it can withstand the life outside. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $49.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual up to $70 price tag and $5 less than our previous mention. It’s also the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. These smart switches offer an upgraded experience with full dimming capabilities, along with Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities. Full scheduling plus 0-100% dimming options make these smart switches arguably some of the most customizable on the market today. If you don’t have a voice assistant setup, just use the smartphone app to control your lights instead. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by the Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and brings the price to a new all-time low. This dual outlet smart plug lets you independently control two lamps or appliances and works with HomeKit out of the box. Those in the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems will also be able to take advantage of voice control, with smartphone support entering to configure automations and schedules. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

