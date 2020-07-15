Kobalt Electric Leaf Blower is $197, more in today’s Green Deals

- Jul. 15th 2020 1:16 pm ET

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 80V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $197.50. Regularly $229, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Forget about the gas and oil routine this time around and go for Kobalt’s 80V electric blower. Features 75-minutes of runtime on a single charge, giving you plenty of opportunities to tackle unruly leaves and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Hykolity (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $10.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s pricing is the best available. These bulbs are a 5000K daylight balance in color and offer 800-lumens. There’s a built-in light sensor that automatically turns on the bulb when it gets dark and off once the sun comes up, which ensures that your porches are never dim. I picked up a few similar bulbs for my new house and absolutely love that I can leave the switch on and have them turn on/off automatically, without having to pay the high price of installing smart lights.

RAVPower is offering its the 28W 3-Port Solar Charger for $34.49 shipped with the code HURRY122 at checkout. Normally $80 direct from RAVPower and $50 at Amazon (and on sale for $35 there right now), this beats our last mention by $0.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find three built-in 2.4A USB ports here, which are all powered through the sun’s rays while you’re off-grid. If you’re wanting to head out into the wilderness this summer or just spend some time by the lake, this solar panel is a must.

