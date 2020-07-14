Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is $180, more in today’s Green Deals

Costco offers the Rachio 3 Smart 12-zone Sprinkler Controller for $179.99 shipped. Today’s deal is down from the usual $250 price tag. The latest Rachio smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart light bulbs

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KL130 Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb for $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically sells for $30 and today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve seen this year at Amazon. Notable features here include compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa. You’ll receive a multi-colored LED bulb, which functions without a hub, and allows users to illuminate their space with various hues. Full app control also makes it easy to change up settings if your voice assistant isn’t handy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control for $37.62 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, other styles go for $47 right now with today’s offer marking the second lowest we’ve seen this year. With warm weather affecting much of the country, bringing GE’s Enbrighten Smart Control into the picture is a great way to automate overhead fans. Integrating with Z-Wave Plus systems, this in-wall switch can control fan speed and allows you to set schedules or automations. Over 300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

