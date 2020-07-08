DEWALT’s 20V 22-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer is $179, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V 22-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $179 shipped. Regularly over $200 and up to $250, this high-power hedge trimmer lets you ditch gas and oil forever. Includes a long-running 5Ah battery and charger, which will give you plenty of time to tackle unruly shrubs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart bulbs

Amazon is offering the Sengled BR30 Smart RGB LED Light Bulb for $21.24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 15% from its regular going rate and is within $1 of its all-time low. While you’ll need a Sengled Hub, Echo Plus, Samsung SmartThings, or other smart home hub to use this bulb, it’s the perfect lighting expansion. It offers 800-lumens of light output and once connected to a hub, you’ll be able to issue voice commands to change the brightness, color, and power state. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $34.99 shipped with the code HOT9DEAL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50 for this kit, you’ll save around 30% with today’s deal and only pay $8.75 per switch. Each switch connects to your Wi-Fi and delivers both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. There is even scheduling features here that allow you to tell the switch to turn on and off at set times. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

