RYOBI’s 16-inch electric lawn mower is $299, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a 5-year warranty. You can easily ditch the gas and oil routine this summer for a fully-electric model with today’s deal. Includes up to 40-minutes worth of runtime, which should be plenty for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter for $84.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. For those that have been looking for an easy and fun way to get from A to B, this electric scooter is here to save the day. It weighs in at just 8.1-pounds and can go up to 7.5 MPH. It’s aluminum stem extends from 31.9- to 38-inches, ensuring a wide variety of riders can enjoy taking it for a spin. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless String Trimmer and Edger with extra spools for $149 shipped. This bundle typically goes for $200 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. If you’re looking to make the switch to electric from gas and oil, go no further than this bundle from RYOBI. It delivers both an electric blower and string trimmer alongside a battery and charger. Plus you’ll also get three extra spools of string for the trimmer, so you’ll be ready to work all summer long. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.