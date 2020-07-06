Get four dusk-to-dawn LED light bulbs for $14, more in today’s Green Deals

- Jul. 6th 2020 1:14 pm ET

Torchstar via Amazon offers a 4-pack of Dusk-to-Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $13.87 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code PUP9IOY6 is applied during checkout. Regularly closer to $19, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Aside from the obvious benefits of LED lighting, these bulbs have a built-in sensor that help cutdown on unnecessary usage. Each unit is rated for 22,000 hours of use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on WeMo smart plugs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the WeMo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within cents of the Amazon low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Headlined by HomeKit control, the WeMo Mini Smart Plug is a great way to test the waters of a Siri-controlled setup. It’s perfect for automating everything from lamps to coffee makers and more. Plus, it has a compact design that won’t hog an entire wall outlet. Over 10,800 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 6.5A Electric Chain Pole Saw in red for $56.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Notable features here include an all-electric design with a telescoping reach to 9.4-feet, which extends to 15-feet overhead. It’s capable of trimming branches up to 7.5-inches thick. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

