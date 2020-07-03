Sun Joe’s electric pole saw is $57, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 6.5A Electric Chain Pole Saw in red for $56.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Notable features here include an all-electric design with a telescoping reach to 9.4-feet, which extends to 15-feet overhead. It’s capable of trimming branches up to 7.5-inches thick. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Greenworks electric power tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Greenworks 80V Outdoor Electric Power Tools from $159.99. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Greenworks Pro 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with a 4Ah battery and wall charger for $349.13. As a comparison, it originally sold for $499 and still trends around that number when not on sale. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Notable features here include a 21-inch cutting deck that’s powered by a 4Ah battery. You can count on up to 45-minutes of runtime on a single charge, making it a great way to ditch the oil and gas routine on a small to medium-sized yard. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout is the Greenworks Pro 80V 26-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer for $239.99. Regularly $300, that’s good for 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include up to 60-minutes of runtime and a 26-inch cutting length. You’ll receive a 2Ah battery here along with Greenworks’ rapid wall charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

