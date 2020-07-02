Elon Musk said that Tesla aims to do a “cross-country drive with Cybertruck later this year” to let people see the electric pickup truck.

Since its unveiling last year, Tesla Cybertruck has had only one other official public outing.

It has been displayed at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles since last week.

We went to check out the prototype and posted a gallery of images of the Tesla truck.

But only people in Los Angeles are able to see it in person and Tesla is taking back the Cybertruck prototype next week.

Now CEO Elon Musk says that Tesla plans to do a cross-country trip with the Cybertruck prototype later this year:

Sure, we will aim to do a cross-country drive with Cybertruck later this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2020

Last time Musk was talking about Tesla doing a cross-country trip, it was to demonstrate Tesla’s latest self-driving software, but it got delayed several times and Tesla later seemingly gave up on the idea.

However, this time around it seems like Musk is planning to do the trip to show the Tesla truck to potential buyers.

Electrek’s Take

The Cybertruck design is quite polarizing, but many Tesla fans and truck buyers have warmed up to it – my self included.

Seeing it in person can also give a different impression than in pictures and Tesla might be looking to give more people an opportunity to see it in person.

The Petersen Museum display was a big success – selling out for the whole first week.

Tesla could gain a lot of reservation holders by displaying the electric truck across the country.

However, it’s not like Tesla needs more reservations for the Cybertruck.

Musk announced that Tesla received over 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within a week of unveiling the vehicle.

Tesla stopped updating its reservation tally, but other crowdsourced estimated counts put the total between 450,000 and 500,000 Cybertruck reservations a few months after the unveiling.

Last month, another estimate put Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders to over 650,000,

While Tesla reservations on new vehicles generally fall off after a few weeks of an unveiling, Cybertruck seems to be different. It appears to maintain strong demand for reservations months after the launch.

I think we could see an important boost in demand if Tesla brings the prototype to the midwest and have it tour the region where pickup trucks are kings.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

