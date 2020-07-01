Google’s Nest Smart Thermostat is down to $199, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design, and smartphone control. Jump over to this page and see if your existing setup is compatible with a third-generation Nest thermostat. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 19,000 reviewers have left a combined 4.4/5 star rating.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a 5-year warranty. You can easily ditch the gas and oil routine this summer for a fully-electric model with today’s deal. Includes up to 40-minutes worth of runtime, which should be plenty for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger with USB for $7.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and at least 50% less than the regular going rate. Panasonic’s eneloop line of rechargeable batteries are some of the best out there, but you won’t always find a wall charger bundled together. Going with today’s deal will let you power up AA and AAA batteries quickly, ensuring that you always have a full charge ready to go. Better yet? This model features a built-in USB port for powering smartphones and other devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

