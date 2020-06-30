RYOBI’s ONE+ Electric Power Cleaner is $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Electric Power Cleaner with two batteries for $99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and the best we’ve seen by $40. Ditch the gas and oil pressure washer this year for a truly cordless electric model. It’s a great way to cleanup around your house without breaking the bank. There’s also a 3-in-1 nozzle design, which offers three different modes for just the right job. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on autonomous lawn mowers, AA rechargeables and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the WORX WR150 Landroid L 20V Power Share Robotic Lawn Mower for $959.99 shipped. Slashing $240 off the usual price tag, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is $60 under the previous price cut. If you’ve already adopted a robotic vacuum and want to bring that experience to your lawn care routine, Landroid is just the solution. This Landroid L can cut half an acre in one go with its 9-inch cutting disc and integrates with a smartphone app for easily sending this robot off to tackle the chores. Those already in the WORX Power Share ecosystem will also benefit from its 20V battery. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Amazon offers a 4-pack of Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries for $7.19. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $3 off other retailers, today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked so far. Pick up a 4-pack of 2000mAh rechargeable AAs today stop throwing away used batteries. It’s a great opportunity to reduce your waste and also ensure that you always have batteries on-hand for remotes, gaming controllers, and much more. Each battery can be charged up 1,000 times with the ability to hold capacity for up to a year. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

