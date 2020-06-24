Philips Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $8, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Philips A19 Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulb for $7.97 shipped. That’s down at least 20% from the regular going rate and in-line with our previous mention. Not to be confused with Philips Hue, these LED light bulbs offer much of the same functionality short of HomeKit control. You’ll still be able to leverage Alexa, Google Assistant, and more to create schedules and automate your lighting. Rated 4/5 stars.

OUSFOT US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar LED Motion-sensing Outdoor Security Light for $18.79 Prime shipped with the code A3QVC5AV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This light has a built-in motion sensor so it knows when something moves, triggering it to turn on. Because it only turns on when motion is detected, 1-day’s charge of the battery from the sun can last 8- to 12-hours of usage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Wemo Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Light Switch for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. With HomeKit support leading the way, Wemo’s Light Switch is about as versatile as they come with Alexa, Assistant, and other smart home platform integration, as well. Alongside providing a more cost-effective way to get whole-home smart lighting, you’ll benefit from the ability to set schedules, a hub-less design, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 490 customers.

