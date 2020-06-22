RYOBI’s 30-inch Riding Lawn Mower is $300 off, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,099 shipped. That’s a $300 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve seen. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for summer with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less.

Head below for more deals on Panasonic eneloop batteries and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic 4-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries with Wall Charger for $15.87 Prime shipped. You’d typically $20 or as much as $25 for this bundle. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and right in line with the best we’ve seen in 2020. This bundle includes four AA rechargeable batteries and a wall charger. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great a number of applications. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,700 reviewers.

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug (HS103) for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code 40KASAPLUG at checkout. Normally $15, this matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked for a single plug and is within $0.50 of the best deal we’ve seen, though that required you to purchase two plugs to score the discounted rate. Offering compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to easily give vocal commands to turn on or off your new smart plugs. Plus, through the Kasa Smart app, you can schedule timers for when your new plugs should turn on or off, further automating your smart home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

