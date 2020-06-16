RYOBI Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $99 shipped. Originally $119, we’ve seen it trend around that price in recent months. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. With fall officially here and leaves on the ground, going for Ryobi’s electric trimmer and blower bundle will be a great tool for keeping your landscaping clean. Best of all? Not fumes, gas or oil. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Sun Joe pressure washers and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $199.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $279, it typically goes for around $250 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen since the winter. It’s time to wash off the winter grime around your home, patio, and driveway, which is why this deal is all the more notable. Features here include a 2800PSI max output and 1.3GPM maximum. It will ship with a 35-foot GFCI power cable and a 20-foot high-pressure hose. You’ll also receive five quick-connect tips, which are perfect for tackling “light, medium, and heavy-duty cleaning tasks.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $14.99 Prime shipped. Originally $27 and regularly as much as $20, today’s deal is matching the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon in recent years. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries offer a rechargeable design which helps cut down on waste, but also makes it easier to ensure you always have some batteries around the house. You will not receive a wall charger with this bundle, however. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.