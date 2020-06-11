Greenworks’ 1800PSI electric pressure washer hits $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 1800PSI 1.1-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s. Normally $149, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering 1800PSI, this pressure washer is perfect for cleaning the driveway, house, fence, or even your car. No oil or gas are required here, thanks to the electric nature of Greenworks’ pressure washer. Plus, you’ll get five quick-connect nozzles bundled with your purchase, giving you the ability to clean just about anything. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Dusk to Dawn LED light bulbs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 100W/1,200-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code ORPLEFSL at checkout. This saves you 50% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. As someone who’s buying a house, I know all about changing out old incandescent or CFL bulbs for more energy-efficient options. I actually just picked up two of these bulbs myself, giving me new lights for my porches. With the equivalent of 100W of output, you’ll get 1,200-lumens out of each bulb here. The built-in sensors turn on the light at night, and off once the sun comes up. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $20.19 Prime shipped with the code WKYOISSP and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for closer to $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. Offering 520-lumens of brightness, this 90-LED outdoor light will illuminate your pathways or deck with ease. It has built-in light sensors so the light only turns on at night, and it checks for motion to ensure the battery isn’t wasted on unnecessary illumination. Plus, this light has a built-in USB port so you can recharge it manually should the sun hide behind clouds for a few days at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.