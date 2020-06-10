EGO’s 56V electric leaf blower is $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the factory reconditioned EGO 56V Electric Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a 50% reduction from the usual new condition price. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in recent months. This blower is great for cleanup during the spring or fall, easily moving debris with up to 110MPH speeds. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on RYOBI electric lawn mowers and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 21-inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $379 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $500 typically. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This model offers a 21-inch blade width that’s powered by RYOBI’s 40V battery. It’s also a self-propelled model, which is a particularly notable upgrade less often found on electric lawn mowers. Provides up to 35-minutes of runtime. Ships with a 6Ah battery and a wall charger. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $30, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale this year and matches the 2020 Amazon low. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, meaning you’ll find Alexa and Assistant voice control alongside scheduling functionality and more from the smartphone app. It features two individually-controllable outlets, which makes this smart plug perfect for turning on two different lamps, or commanding any combination of other appliances. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 695 customers. Head below for more.

