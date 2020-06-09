Energy-saving smart ceiling fans from $199 highlight today’s best Green Deals

Trifecte via Amazon offers its 60-inch Smart White Ceiling Fan for $199 shipped when promo code 6856RQI2 is applied during checkout. You can pick up the black colorway for $209 with code HD2AY65B. That’s good for as much as 50% off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen all-time. Automatic scheduling will help cut down on energy use this summer, while compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant delivers voice control features. Offers a reversible 10-speed motor, so you can also leverage these fans during colder months as well to spread warmth through your home.

Head below for more deals on Honeywell smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $79 shipped. Also at Home Depot for the same price. Typically selling for $109, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and matches the Amazon low. Whether your smart home is based around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, Honeywell’s thermostat is ready to offer voice control and other integrations. Built-in 7-day scheduling features let you tailor the AC to your liking this summer alongside app control, a touchscreen display, and more. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999 shipped. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.