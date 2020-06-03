Save on RAVPower’s 20000mAh solar battery pack at $27, more in today’s Green Deals

Spectrum-US via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Battery for $27.49 shipped when promo code KL2V3JHX is applied during checkout. That’s down 50% from the usual going rate and the best we’ve seen in recent months. This summer opt for a solar-packed battery and juice up your gear via the sun. You’ll be a 20000mAh battery here with 2.4A output, which is enough to power up your iPhone a few times over. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code 7HAV5VDT at checkout. normally $16, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and matches our last mention. These bulbs are LED, which utilize less power than older incandescent and last longer as well. You’ll also find a LED bulb runs cooler than other offerings, making it a great option to utilize anywhere in your home. Today’s deal will turn on when the sun goes down and off when it gets light out, adding home automation on a budget. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the three TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $58.99 shipped. That’s $31 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $0.50. These versatile TP-Link light switches wield dimming controls and work with Alexa, Assistant, and even Cortana. They can also be controlled using IFTTT, which paves the way for controlling your lights from iOS Shortcuts. I’ve largely moved away from smart bulbs in favor of switches like this as it lessens the cost over the long-term and ensures that anyone in my house is able to easily take advantage of dimming capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.