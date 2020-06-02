Makita electric outdoor tools highlight today’s best Green Deals, more

- Jun. 2nd 2020 1:22 pm ET

0

Home Depot is offering a wide selection of Makita outdoor tools on sale today, making it a great time to load up your arsenal and finally go electric. Free shipping is available for all. Most listings do not include a battery so be sure to account for that. Our top pick is the 22-inch 18V Cordless Electric hedge Trimmer for $109. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate. You can count on up to 1,350SPM cutting speeds, which should be enough to handle most jobs around the house. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric pressure washers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the Beast 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $169. Usually $225 at Home Depot, you’re saving at least $30 from other retailers with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in months. This summer you can ditch the gas and oil routine for this electric-powered alternative. You can count on 2000PSI of power, which will be enough to handle basic clean up around your property this spring. Ships with a spray nozzle, a wind-up hose, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the Badger Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $79.95. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the best we can find. You’ll receive an electric blower and string trimmer here, which is a great buy if you’re looking to make the transition to electric this year. Includes two batteries and a wall charger with purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Orbital rims for Tesla

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author