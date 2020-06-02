Makita electric outdoor tools highlight today’s best Green Deals, more

Home Depot is offering a wide selection of Makita outdoor tools on sale today, making it a great time to load up your arsenal and finally go electric. Free shipping is available for all. Most listings do not include a battery so be sure to account for that. Our top pick is the 22-inch 18V Cordless Electric hedge Trimmer for $109. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate. You can count on up to 1,350SPM cutting speeds, which should be enough to handle most jobs around the house. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric pressure washers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the Beast 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $169. Usually $225 at Home Depot, you’re saving at least $30 from other retailers with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in months. This summer you can ditch the gas and oil routine for this electric-powered alternative. You can count on 2000PSI of power, which will be enough to handle basic clean up around your property this spring. Ships with a spray nozzle, a wind-up hose, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the Badger Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $79.95. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the best we can find. You’ll receive an electric blower and string trimmer here, which is a great buy if you’re looking to make the transition to electric this year. Includes two batteries and a wall charger with purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.