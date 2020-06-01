Get a Sun Joe electric lawn mower for $150, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Sun Joe Mow Joe 20-inch 12A Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $149.99. That’s down from the usual up to $180 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. Sun Joe packs everything you need in this electric lawn mower to make the switch from gas and oil. It features a 20-inch cutting width powered by a 12A mower. There’s also an included bagger, too. Just be sure to leverage your savings and pick up an outdoor extension cord. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of TP-Link Mini HS105 Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $14 each, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, matches the all-time low, and is one of the first times we’ve seen it drop to this price. Equipped with a standalone design that doesn’t require hub, TP-Link’s smart plug works with both Alexa and Assistant out of the box for voice control. Using the companion smartphone app offers up access to scheduling and more. Plus, the compact design won’t hog both of the wall outlets. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Crutchfield offers the Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve for $399 shipped. That’s a $100 discount from Home Depot and other retailers. Today’s deal marks the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This unique device plugs into your water lines and tracks use, making sure that you’re conserving water where possible. It also detects leaks that can cause damage over time. With integrated smartphone connectivity, you’ll be able to see how your consumption affects bills visually. Users also get push notifications when irregularities are noted. If you’re building out a new home or replacing pipes, adding an accessory like Flo can help monitor your water from a distance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

