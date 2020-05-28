Get four Aukey energy-saving smart plugs for $20, more in today’s Green Deals

STSS via Amazon offers a 4-pack of Aukey Mini Smart Plugs for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $30 or more, today’s deal equates to $5 per plug, which is arguably the best offer we’ve tracked all-time on this nifty smart home accessories. With automatic scheduling capabilities, this is a great way to cut down on energy use. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa ecosystems, so you can manage these plugs with your voice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Rayovac AA + AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle for $9.97 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal matches our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. This bundle has everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. It’s a great option for keeping your remotes, game controllers, and more all powered up and ready to rock. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Luzhi via Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat for $106.49 shipped. That’s down from the original $169 price tag and the usual $150 going rate. We’ve never seen this model for less at Amazon. Consider upgrading to a smart thermostat this year with a built-in display, you’ll be able to create automatic schedules and enjoy other features that cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Notable features here include a bright and color display, which relays temperatures, settings, and more. You’ll be able to use this model with Apple’s HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, leveraging voice control, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.