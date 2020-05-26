Get a Sengled smart LED light bulb for $14, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Sengled Smart A19 LED Light Bulb for $14.14 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the original $25 price tag and regular $20 going rate. This smart bulb is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, but more importantly, it offers scheduling and other features that help cut down on energy use. This model is a 100W equivalent with a soft white coloring. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on EGO electric tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select outdoor power tools. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the EGO Power+ 15-inch 56V Electric String Trimmer for $99. This model doesn’t include a battery and typically goes for $119. However, if you need the battery and wall charger, it’s currently marked down to $269 from the usual $350 or more price tag. If you’re looking to make the transition from gas and oil to electric this year, going with today’s EGO deal is certainly a great idea. This model is powered by a 56V setup and a 5Ah battery is included with purchase on the pricier offering. One notable feature here is that this is a variable speed configuration, which is great for more nuanced jobs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the EGO 21-inch 56V Bare Tool Electric Lawn Mower for $219 in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $269 here in refurbished condition or $369 originally. This model offers a 21-inch deck that’s powered by EGO’s 56V battery, which in this instance, is not included. But none the less, you can still count on the all the usual gas-free benefits here as you tackle your lawn this summer. Rated 3.7/5 stars. All of EGO’s refurbished deals offer a 5-year warranty with purchase.

