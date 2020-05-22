Kobalt’s 40V Electric Lawn Mower is $199, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 40V Electric 19-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $199 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked to date. This model offers a 19-inch cutting width and ships with a 4Ah battery, along with a wall charger. It’s ideal for smaller yards totaling around an acre. The 7-position design makes it easy to get just the right cut. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Eve’s energy power strip, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve’s HomeKit-enabled smart home accessories headlined by the 3-Outlet Energy Strip for $80.31 shipped when code 15EES15 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $174.01 shipped. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $4 of the all-time low from March, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. ecobee3 lite brings HomeKit control to your heating and cooling setup. Alongside the expected perks of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control, you’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration for automations. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.