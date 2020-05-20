RAVPower 28W solar panel has three 2.1A USB ports: $41 (Reg. $75), more in today’s Green Deals

RAVPower is offering its Prime 28W Solar Charger with three 2.1A USB Outputs for $40.99 shipped with the code TOP40 at checkout. Normally $75 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Now that the sun is staying out longer, you’ll likely be headed outside for days at the lake or beach. This solar charger gives three 2.1A USB outputs to charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices. It harnesses the power of the sun through built-in solar panels, meaning that you’ll never have to recharge a battery again. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on WORX electric lawn tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the WORX WG625 20V Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Lowe’s. Today’s deal is a $20 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen at Amazon since the beginning of 2020. It’s the season to be cleaning up your outdoor spaces, but sometimes investing in a full-blown pressure washer isn’t an option. This hose add-on delivers “5-times the water pressure” in comparison to a standard nozzle. But it really stands out with a built-in battery, which makes this a fully cordless alternative to bulkier pressure washers that can be a pain to haul around. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 2-speed Turbine Blower with 20V Cordless Lawnmower at $207.99 shipped with the code PICK2SAVE at checkout. For comparison, the blower goes for $99 at Amazon and the mower went for $160 before selling out there. Offering 20% in savings, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Now that summer is on the horizon, just a mere month away, you’ll want to be ready for yard work. This bundle gives you battery-powered lawn equipment, meaning there will be no gas or oil to worry about. Just recharge the batteries and you’re ready to roll. Rated 4+ stars.

