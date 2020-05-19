EGO’s 21-inch 56V cordless electric lawn mower is $469, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the EGO 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $469 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $550 more recently. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. This EGO Power+ is a full-featured electric lawn mower with a 3-in-1 mulching/bagging/side discharge design. It has a foldable arm for easy storage and 21-inch cutting capacity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on TP-Link smart bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa KL130 Multicolor Smart Light Bulb for $21.84 Prime shipped. Price will be reflected at checkout. Typically selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks the lowest we’ve seen in almost a year. This multicolor light integrates with the rest of TP-Link’s Kasa smart home ecosystem, yielding a hub-less design, integration with Alexa or Assistant, and more. Not only will you be able to dim this bulb, but the color can be changed in order to set the mood or add some ambiance to your space. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 535 customers.

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 2-speed Turbine Blower with 20V Cordless Lawnmower at $207.99 shipped with the code PICK2SAVE at checkout. For comparison, the blower goes for $99 at Amazon and the mower went for $160 before selling out there. Offering 20% in savings, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Now that summer is on the horizon, just a mere month away, you’ll want to be ready for yard work. This bundle gives you battery-powered lawn equipment, meaning there will be no gas or oil to worry about. Just recharge the batteries and you’re ready to roll.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.