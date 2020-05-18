Exclusive price drops on Robomow Robot Lawn Mowers, more in today’s Green Deals

Wellbots is offering Electrek readers $150 off all of the latest Robomow Robot Lawn Mowers when promo code ELECTREKMOW is applied during checkout. Prices start at $1,449 on the entry-level model with free shipping across the board. Robomow offers three different options in today’s sale that are designed for yards varying from small to large. Not only are you eliminating the hassle of weekly mows, there’s no oil or gas to deal with. Even better, constant trimmings help keep your grass healthier and prevent weeds from growing. Smartphone control allows users to set timers and other preferences along the way. It’s arguably the best way to mow your yard in 2020 and we’re the only place you’ll find these discounts today.

Head below for more deals on Leviton smart outlets, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-FI Plug-in Dimmer for $22.23 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $40 at other retailers like Home Depot with today’s deal marking one of the best Amazon offers all-time. Leviton’s Decora Smart Plug differs from other options on the market with dimmer functionality via the free smartphone app. Instead of just on or off, you’ll be able to dim lights and more. This model is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems, while the app delivers additional iOS functionality. Best of all? No need to use a hub, as this Wi-Fi-enabled device can be used by itself. Rated 4/5 stars.

BuyDig is currently bundling the Google Nest third-generation Learning Thermostat with Nest Cam Indoor for $299 shipped when code YGT22 has been applied at checkout. Typically you’d pay $249 for the thermostat and $129 for the camera right now, with today’s offer saving you $79 and marking one of the best values to date. This is also around $10 less than their combined all-time lows. Nest’s Learning Thermostat offers one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market alongside smart home control, energy savings from reducing heating and cooling bills, and more. Throw in the Nest Cam Indoor, and you’ll be able to receive notifications when motion is detected and monitor activity around your smart home. Both carry 4.2/5+ star ratings from thousands of customers and are #1 best-sellers at Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.