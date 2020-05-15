Get 9-feet of solar powered Edison lights for $35, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers a set of 9-foot Edison String Lights with Solar for $34.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $50 for this bundle. With warm weather upon us and more outside time looming, now is a great chance to outfit your space with some string lights. These are even better thanks to an integrated solar panel. You’ll get 40 Edison bulbs total with 9-feet in length, making it a great way to illuminate your outdoor space.

Head below for more deals on Rachio smart sprinkler controllers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for $184 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer is $2 below the Amazon low and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen overall this year. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. Over 760 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer for $34.91 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $50 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Leviton’s sleek in-wall dimmer notably offers support for HomeKit, making it easy to control your lights and more with Siri. It supports 3-way setups with up to four remote dimming units, so you can set the mood accordingly. Be sure to note, that it does require a neutral wire for install. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.