Tackle outdoor cleanups with this electric pressure washer bundle $199, more in today’s Green deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 2000PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer with 12-inch Surface Cleaner for $199 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $250. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll get everything needed to clean up an outdoor space this spring. The electric pressure washer is capable of pushing 2000PSI, which makes it ideal for tackling winter stains. Add in the surface attachment, and you’ll be able to clean walkways, patios, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bird One Electric Scooter for $999.99 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $300 off and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Previous discounts this year totaled $200 off. With a sleek design that weighs in under 40-pounds, the Bird One is a solid commuting option. This upgraded model offers 25-miles of total range with a maximum speed of 18MPH. Built-in GPS functionality allows you to easily track the location of your scooter while also keeping an eye on it when not in-use. Rated 4+ stars to date. Learn more in our coverage over at electrek.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat for $88.87 shipped. Typically selling for $129, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and comes within cents of the 2020 low. Touting Siri integration, Emerson’s Sensi thermostat plays well with the rest of your HomeKit setup right out of the box. It also works with both Alexa and Assistant ecosystems for expanding additional smart home platforms. A more simplistic LCD screen than what you’ll find on higher-end alternatives provides all the usual temperature readings and settings. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

