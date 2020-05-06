Ryobi’s 11-inch Electric Tiller is $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 11-inch 8.5A Corded Electric Tiller for $99 shipped. That’s a savings of $20 off the regular price and a match of our previous mention. With a simple plug-in design, this model delivers everything you need to tackle simple tilling around your garden. Features an 11.5-inch width and 8-inch depth, all of which is powered by a 8.5A motor. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart light switches, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Gosund (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch for $12.59 Prime shipped with the code KLMFGZCL at checkout. This is down from its $20 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This smart switch requires no hub to function, since it connects directly to your Wi-Fi Plus. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, offering easy-to-use voice commands. You can also schedule it to turn on and off at specific times, which can be great to make it look like someone’s home when you’re away. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 2,000 happy customers.

RenogySolar (97% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon offers its Portable E.Flex 5W Solar Panel Charger for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer saves you 38%, is $3 under the previous price cut, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Renogy’s high-efficiency solar charger features a built-in 2.4A USB port for dishing out 5W of power to a connected smartphone or power bank. Not only is it water-resistant, but weighs just 8.7-ounces. The package is rounded out with carabiners and four suction cups, so you can strap it to a backpack or window to refuel devices. Over 235 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.