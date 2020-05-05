Makita 16-inch Electric Chainsaw $162, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Makita Electric 16-inch Chainsaw for $162.39 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, this model typically sells for $230 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Without any gas to fuss with, this chainsaw arrives with everything need right out of the box to get started. Notable features include a 16-inch bar, a large trigger switch for “smooth start-ups”, and more. A great entry-level option for trimming up limbs around your property. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Best Buy is currently offering the LIFX+ Dimmable BR30 Smart HomeKit Light Bulb for $34.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to lock-in the price, but it’s free to sign-up. Typically selling for $80, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 56% discount, is $7 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. LIFX+ integrates with your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart home without the need for an external hub and brings 1,100-lumens of multicolor lighting to your space. Alongside being fully dimmable, this bulb can improve the night vision capabilities of a security camera thanks to outputting infrared light. Nearly 100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

