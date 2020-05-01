Rachio 12-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller $170, more in today’s Green Deals

Costco offers its members the Rachio 3 Smart 12-zone Sprinkler Controller for $169.99 shipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen on this model. The latest Rachio smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Goal Zero solar panels, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Panel for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, is $3 under the best we’ve seen prior, and marks a new all-time low. With a design geared towards refueling smartphones, Goal Zero’s Nomad 7 can dish out 7W of power to connected devices over its 2.4A USB port. Or if you happen to own one of the brand’s portable batteries, there’s a port for connecting directly to its Sherpa products. Everything folds up into a compact package that can easily fit in a bag, and there’s a kickstand for propping up outdoors. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 200 customers.

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,599 shipped. As a comparison, the lawn mower alone sells for $2,699 and the bagging kit together typically goes for nearly $3,000. This is a match of our previous mention. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

