Get four LED light bulbs for $4 Prime shipped, more in today’s Green Deals

- Apr. 24th 2020 1:31 pm ET

0

Hykolity via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its A19 LED Light Bulbs for $3.99 Prime shipped when promo code 84J5R5EM is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $7 price tag and the best we’ve seen. Today’s deal works out to just $1 per bulb. Cut down on your energy use and outfit your space with these affordable LED light bulbs. You can choose from a variety of temperatures to find the look that fits your space. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on ecobee smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

