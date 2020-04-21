EGO’s 56V electric string trimmer drops to $219 in today’s Green Deals

- Apr. 21st 2020 1:26 pm ET

0

Home Depot offers the EGO POWER+ 15-inch 56V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $219 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $300 at Home Depot and other retailers. This string trimmer delivers everything you want in an all-electric version, and it ships with a 5Ah battery plus wall charger. Ditch the oil and gas routine this year and go with an electric alternative instead, featuring a “high-performance” line winding system and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on RYOBI’s electric riding lawn mower, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot has launched a huge RYOBI sale this morning with over 100 items marked down and deals from $8. Headlining today is the robust RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Zero-Turn Mower for $3,399 shipped. That’s down $600 from the regular going rate and $150 less than our previous mention. RYOBI ditches the gas and oil for a high-end battery-powered riding experience with a zero-turn build and enough power to mow up to 2.5-acres on a single charge. This model sports a 42-inch cutting deck and fully zero-turn design that lets you cut corners and get smooth cuts all around your property. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo for $99. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle ships with everything you need for finer detail work around your yard. You’ll get a 2Ah battery, wall charger, and the string trimmer plus blower combo. Plus, you’ll be able to use the battery within the larger RYOBI 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,300 Home Depot reviewers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author