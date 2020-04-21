EGO’s 56V electric string trimmer drops to $219 in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the EGO POWER+ 15-inch 56V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $219 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $300 at Home Depot and other retailers. This string trimmer delivers everything you want in an all-electric version, and it ships with a 5Ah battery plus wall charger. Ditch the oil and gas routine this year and go with an electric alternative instead, featuring a “high-performance” line winding system and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on RYOBI’s electric riding lawn mower, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot has launched a huge RYOBI sale this morning with over 100 items marked down and deals from $8. Headlining today is the robust RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Zero-Turn Mower for $3,399 shipped. That’s down $600 from the regular going rate and $150 less than our previous mention. RYOBI ditches the gas and oil for a high-end battery-powered riding experience with a zero-turn build and enough power to mow up to 2.5-acres on a single charge. This model sports a 42-inch cutting deck and fully zero-turn design that lets you cut corners and get smooth cuts all around your property. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo for $99. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle ships with everything you need for finer detail work around your yard. You’ll get a 2Ah battery, wall charger, and the string trimmer plus blower combo. Plus, you’ll be able to use the battery within the larger RYOBI 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,300 Home Depot reviewers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.