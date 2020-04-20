RYOBI’s 16-inch electric chainsaw is $70 in today’s Green Deals, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 13A Electric Chainsaw for $69.97 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for closer to $90 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. As one of Ryobi’s latest releases, this corded electric chainsaw packs the latest tech in outdoor tools. You won’t have to worry about any gas or oil here, with its electric-powered 16-inch chain. Just make sure to pick up an outdoor extension cord to complete your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on RYOBI’s latest electric riding lawn mower, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Another top pick at Home Depot is the new RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999. That’s down $400 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked to date. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less.

Amazon offers the new Rachio 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is a $20 savings from the regular going rate. It’s also a new all-time low, as this is the first discount we’ve tracked since it was announced earlier in 2020. The new Rachio 3e delivers many of the same features as its pricier siblings, but HomeKit support is not on the list. However, the Rachio 3e is still capable of handling many of the same tasks we’ve come to love from the brand’s line of sprinkler controllers. There’s still a heavy focus on automatic scheduling and leveraging the weather to eliminate any issues with simultaneous (and wasteful) watering. It also installs in just 30-minutes, making it easy to get your automated setup started. Early reviews are solid so far at Amazon, much like the rest of Rachio’s offerings.

