Get two energy-saving Wyze smart plugs for $16, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wyze Plugs for $15.88 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. We saw it for $16 earlier this month but it quickly sold out. Wyze has shaken up the smart home market in recent years with affordable offerings, and its latest smart plugs continue that trend. At $8 per unit today, you’ll get a slim design, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, and various automation via the free smartphone app. Cut down on energy usage by creating schedules for your lights and more, helping to curb excessive energy use. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on EGO electric blowers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the factory reconditioned EGO 56V Electric Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a 50% reduction from the usual new condition price. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months. This blower is great for cleanup during the spring or fall, easily moving debris with up to 110MPH speeds. Best of all? You won’t have to worry about dealing with gas or oil anymore. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Walmart is currently offering the Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter for $319 shipped. We typically see it sell for around $450 and it originally retailed at $499. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen to date. With a slim design and built-in LED display, this scooter offers everything you need to start cruising around as spring makes its way across the country. Notable specs here include a 300W motor with a max 700W output, delivering speeds up to 15.5MPH with a total range of 15-miles. It weighs in at 27-pounds, so you can easily tote it around the office or up your apartment stairs between rides. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.