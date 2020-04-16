Get a pair of dusk to dawn LED light bulbs for $10, more in today’s Green Deals

Govee US via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped when promo code ZJY9D54H is applied during checkout. That’s a 50% savings and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. These nifty LED light bulbs have built-in dusk to dawn sensors, which allow the light to turn on and off automatically throughout the day as needed. Great for automating your energy savings without spending a fortune to get your system up and running. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Ryobi’s electric lawn mowers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,599 shipped. As a comparison, the lawn mower alone sells for $2,699 and the bagging kit together typically goes for nearly $3,000. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked on this model. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

KT-KMC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its 4-Outlet Smart Plugs for $14.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 83MCH2UL has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off recent pricing there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. These outlets wield four plugs, three of which can be individually controlled via a smartphone, Alexa, or Assistant. There also happens to be support for IFTTT, paving the way for iOS users to control it using Apple’s Shortcuts app. Learn how in our step-by-step guide. Rated 4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.