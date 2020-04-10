You won’t believe it but this Tesla Model 3 is still ‘driveable’

A new salvaged Tesla Model 3 is hitting the market and after seeing the pictures, it’s hard to believe it is still ‘driveable’ but it is…

Salvaging Tesla vehicles has become surprisingly popular thanks to YouTuber Rich Rebuilds and some businesses that were built around it like Jason Hughes’ 057 Technology.

It’s also popular because the supply is also quite significant.

Insurance companies, especially in the early runs of new Tesla vehicles, have been quick to declare Tesla cars as salvaged after even relatively minor accidents.

Well, this is not one of those.

It’s unclear what happened but a Tesla Model 3 owner going by Oleg K. on YouTube and Drive Tesla Canada on Twitter posted pictures of his car and the body is completely destroyed:

Oleg described the vehicle:

“For sale: used 2020 #Tesla Model 3. Custom red paint and body work. Low mileage. Aftermarket 20” rims with almost new tires. Some minor curb rash. 15” screen still factory fresh. Open to offers.”

Obviously, this is a tongue-in-cheek description, but he is kind of burying the lead here: the car is driveable… sort of.

Here’s a video of the car driving:

Of course, by driveable I mean that the powertrain still works, but there’s definitely a lot of work to make the car road-legal and safe.

It’s available for sale to the best offer, but even if you are a bodywork wizard, there are a few things to consider before making an offer.

Tesla has been known to discourage the practice of buying and restoring salvaged vehicles in different ways, like making it hard to get parts or stop providing vehicles with software updates.

More recently, Tesla went a step further and disabled Supercharging on any vehicles that have been registered as salvaged at some point.

It runs and drives, but how much do you think it’s worth with those limitations in mind? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.