Get started on raised garden beds for $28, more in today’s Green Deals

Walmart offers the Greenes Fence Cedar Raised Garden Bed for $27.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 here. This is a great option if you’re looking to build some raised beds this spring. You’ll receive everything needed to construct a 42-inch square bed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Philips Hue is currently offering a mix and match promotion, taking up to 20% off a selection of its smart light bulbs and more. In the sale, you’ll be able to save 10% when buying four lights, 15% on five, and then the full 20% on six. The discount will be applied in cart and shipping is free across the board. This is a rare chance to score some of the very first discounts on the new Philips Hue A19 filament bulbs, which typically sell for $25. Picking up six will drop the price to $20 each, or $119.95 total. That saves you $30 and matches the all-time low we’ve seen per bulb. These dimmable lights let you bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. Paired with the Hue bridge, you’ll enjoy HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 175 customers.

Amazon is offering the TP-LINK Kasa Filament Smart Bulb for $12.99 shipped. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. This bulb easily adds a bit of flair to your smart home with a look that stands out from much of the competition. Despite having an exposed filament, owners will still be able to dim the bulb or schedule it to turn on/off using Alexa, Assistant, or the Kasa Smart app. No hub is required, making this great for existing or newly-created smart homes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

