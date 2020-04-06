Milwaukee 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer is $169, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee 18V Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer with an extended battery for $169 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically $250 for this bundle. Home Depot will send you the electric trimmer and Milwaukee’s extended run-time 5Ah battery in today’s deal, making it a great companion to have on-hand for spring cleanup around your property. Best of all? No gas or oil to worry about. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $182.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deal is down from the usual $230 price tag. It just dropped to $199 at Amazon where we’ve seen it as low as $187 in the past. The latest Rachio smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Segway offers the Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter plus Go Kart Kit for $999.99 shipped. Simply add both items to your cart and the price will drop at checkout. Today’s deal saves you nearly $300 from the regular going rate and is the best price we’ve tracked so far. The Ninebot S electric scooter delivers up to 10MPH speeds and can support riders up to 220-pounds. You can count on 13.7-miles worth of range, making this a great option for cruising around the neighborhood. Add in the Go Kart Kit and your scooter experience go to a whole different level with a full reclining seat, steering wheel, and boosted speeds up to 15MPH. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.