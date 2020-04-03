Greenworks Pro 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer $199, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $199 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $299. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by at least $50. The winter blues are fading away and that means it’s time to clean up your outdoor spaces. This Greenworks Pro power washer is capable of blasting off the winter dirt and grime with stellar 2300PSI. One interesting and noteworthy feature here is Greenworks’ JettFlow technology, which it says can increase power by up to 50% if needed. Ships with a 35-foot power cord and 25-foot hose. Rated 4.4/5 stars by Lowe’s customers.

Walmart offers the Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter for $319 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $499 but has been closer to $450 lately. Today’s deal is a $30 drop from our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in new condition. With a slim design and built-in LED display, this scooter offers everything you need to start cruising around as spring makes its way across the country. Notable specs here include a 300W motor with a max 700W output, delivering speeds up to 15.5MPH with a total range of 15-miles. It weighs in at 27-pounds, so you can easily tote it around the office or up your apartment stairs between rides. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a two-pack of WeMo HomeKit-enabled 3-way Smart Light Switches for $69.99 shipped. As a comparison, there’s up to $90 worth of value here and today’s deal matches our previous mention. The Wemo Smart Light Switch delivers compatibility with HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling scheduling and voice control. Going for a two-pack today is a great way to start a smart home centered around any modern virtual assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

