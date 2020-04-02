Sun Joe’s Electric 14.5A Pressure Washer is $70, more in today’s Green Deals

Walmart offers the Sun Joe SPX2597 Electric 14.5A Pressure Washer for $69.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 but trends around $115 at Home Depot and other comparable online retailers. This model offers a 14.5A motor that pushes 1900PSI and 1.6GPM. Other notable features include a built-in onboard detergent tank, twist, and adjustable nozzle spray, plus you won’t have to worry about gas or oil. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of reviewers.

Amazon is offering the Lutron Caseta HomeKit-ready Two Smart Switch Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having recently bought a second home built in 1905, I knew that smart lighting could get a bit tricky as most require a neutral wire and that’s something that didn’t become standard until later in time. Thankfully Lutron is here to save the day with no need for a neutral wire and a universal solution that is compatible with 3-way switches too. The included hub is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, Sonos, and more. Bundled remotes allow you add yet another physical light switch button anywhere you choose. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off various garden and spring essentials. Free shipping is available for all. Our top picks is the AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Seed Starters for $89.98. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $175 for this bundle. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Home Depot. The Harvest Slim from AeroGarden makes it easy to prep for warmer weather by giving your veggies a head start on growth. This bundle includes everything you need to get started, including various seeds for Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil. The integrated LED lighting system adjusts automatically throughout the day, and automated warnings alert you to when it’s time for additional water and plant food. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Home Depot reviewers.

