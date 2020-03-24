Get WiOn’s Outdoor 3-outlet Smart Plug for $9.50, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the WiOn Outdoor Wi-Fi 3-outlet Smart Plug for $9.64 Primed shipped. That’s good for $10 off the regular price at other retailers, an Amazon all-time low and the best that we’ve seen. If you have existing outdoor lights, this is an easy way to add smartphone control without breaking the bank. Automatic scheduling helps cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Ideal for those popular string lights seen in just about every backyard patio across America. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Head below for more deals on TP-Link’s Kasa Smart LED Light Bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

